Trump Nominates McKinsey's Gentin as Commerce Department Counsel

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has put forward Pierre M. Gentin, the chief legal officer at consulting giant McKinsey & Co, as the nominee for general counsel at the U.S. Commerce Department, according to Senate records.

The nominations didn't stop there, as Trump also announced candidates for other key positions within the department. Neil Jacobs has been chosen to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while Arielle Roth has been tapped to head the Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Adding to the roster, the Senate Commerce Committee is poised to cast their votes on Wednesday regarding Howard Lutnick's nomination to helm the department, marking a busy week in appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)