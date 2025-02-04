BJP Affirms Commitment to Inclusive Governance Over Appeasement Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, in a recent address, underscored the party's commitment to inclusive governance, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He emphasized departing from the politics of appeasement, a practice he claims previous governments indulged in. Pal reiterated Modi's faith in the constitution and the government's efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, including housing, sanitation, and water for all.

Pal, highlighting Modi's speech, articulated the party's mission to lay the foundation for a developed India by 2047. He commented on the non-dynastic approach to nation-building, stating the BJP's focus on true nation-building over hereditary politics. Beyond addressing governance, Pal hinted at the broader vision of "Viksit Bharat," or a Developed India.

Additionally, BJP MP SP Singh Baghel stressed the vision of India as a superpower by the centenary of its independence, contrasting the BJP's record with allegations against opposition leaders. Baghel criticized Aam Aadmi Party's claims of incorruptibility, noting instances of legal actions against its top figures. PM Modi also challenged the opposition's past governance strategies, highlighting the BJP's principle of 'santushtikaran' over 'tushtikaran.'

