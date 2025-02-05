Left Menu

Tulsa Mayor Backs Reparations Plan for 1921 Race Massacre Survivors

Tulsa's new mayor supports a plan offering reparations to the 1921 race massacre survivors and their descendants. Previous efforts were stalled, but the plan aims to prioritize victims for city jobs, grant tax immunity, and audit land gains post-massacre. Legal challenges are expected but anticipated to be unsuccessful.

The new mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has endorsed elements of a plan to provide reparations to the survivors and descendants of the 1921 race massacre. This announcement follows unsuccessful attempts at compensation through state and local courts.

The U.S. Department of Justice previously acknowledged credible involvement by law enforcement in the massacre, but cited expired statutes of limitations as barriers to prosecution. Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa's first Black mayor, plans to implement aspects of a reparations framework in the coming weeks.

The initiative will focus on job preferences, tax immunity for victims' descendants, and scrutinizing city land acquisition post-attack. Despite anticipated legal challenges, Damario Solomon-Simmons from Justice for Greenwood believes the plan will endure judicial review.

