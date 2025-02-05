Trump's West Bank Sovereignty Stance Pending
President Donald Trump is yet to decide on his position regarding Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, promising an announcement soon. He claims to have support from other Middle Eastern leaders about relocating Palestinians from Gaza, an idea previously rejected by Palestinians.
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has not yet determined his position on Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, with an official statement expected in the coming weeks.
In discussions about relocating Palestinians from Gaza, Trump claimed that the proposal has garnered approval from other Middle Eastern leaders.
However, the Palestinians have consistently rejected this idea, adding complexity to Trump's forthcoming decision.
