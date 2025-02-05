Senate Confirms Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as the new U.S. attorney general on Tuesday, establishing one of President Donald Trump's closest allies as the head of American law enforcement.

The confirmation vote was 54-46, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman joining Republicans. This decision strengthens Trump's influence over the Justice Department, which has faced recent cuts affecting prosecutors and FBI agents involved in the Capitol attack investigation.

Bondi pledged to preserve the department's independence during her confirmation hearing but skepticism remains about her ability to resist President Trump's directives. Previously, she defended Trump during his first impeachment trial and has supported his voter fraud claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)