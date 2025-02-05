Milkipur Bypoll: A Key Showdown Between SP and BJP

The bypoll in Milkipur Assembly constituency commenced on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh, drawing significant political interest. The seat, part of Ayodhya district, pits Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad against BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan, with 3,70,829 voters set to decide the outcome. This election is particularly vital following SP's surprising victory in Faizabad during the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Voting, which is being facilitated across 255 polling centres and 414 stations, will run until 5 pm. Measures, including webcasting and videography, along with substantial security arrangements, ensure a smooth electoral process. Among the electorate, more than 4,800 voters will cast their ballot for the first time.

SP's Awadhesh Prasad's vacated seat prompted the bypoll, following his Lok Sabha win. Political stakes are high, with both parties deploying top leaders for campaigning. While the Samajwadi Party aims to retain dominance, the BJP seeks to turn the tide after their previous loss in the region. The Congress backs SP, while other parties like Aazad Samaj Party also compete for influence.

