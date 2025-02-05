Trump's Bold Vision for Gaza: Create Jobs and Stability

President Donald Trump has unveiled an unexpected proposition: for the United States to assume control of the Gaza Strip. Announced at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump elaborated on his vision for economic rejuvenation in this embattled region.

Trump suggested transforming the Gaza Strip, promising comprehensive economic development, job creation, and housing. The president emphasized that this initiative could provide new opportunities for all inhabitants of the region, but remained reticent on specific governance and residency plans.

Describing the current state of Gaza as a "symbol of death and destruction," Trump argued that U.S. intervention would bring stability to the Middle East. While details of international cooperation are scarce, the proposal has been met with interest at the highest levels of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)