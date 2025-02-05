Delhi Electorate Turns Out in Droves for Crucial Assembly Polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, participated in the crucial Delhi assembly elections, casting their votes at the NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent. Post-vote, Jaishankar remarked on the public's evident desire for change.

Similarly, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri voted at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. Puri urged voters to help restore Delhi, suggesting the city had suffered under the AAP's governance in recent years.

Polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats began promptly at 7.00 am on Wednesday, continuing until 6.00 pm. Voter turnout is crucial in this tightly contested election, with significant constituencies such as New Delhi, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash under the spotlight. The AAP, which previously held over 60 seats, faces stern challenges from formidable opponents like the BJP and Congress. The New Delhi seat is particularly significant, featuring a high-stakes contest involving AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

Official figures show that Delhi boasts 1,561,400 registered voters, inclusive of 239,905 newcomers aged 18-19, 109,368 seniors over 85, and 79,885 voters with disabilities. This diverse electorate symbolizes a pivotal moment for Delhi as it decides its future leadership through a democratic process.

