Left Menu

Delhi Electorate Turns Out in Droves for Crucial Assembly Polls

Top political figures, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, cast their votes in the Delhi assembly elections, amid calls for change and restoration. Key constituencies feature high-profile contests in a fiercely competitive election to decide Delhi’s future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:56 IST
Delhi Electorate Turns Out in Droves for Crucial Assembly Polls
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, participated in the crucial Delhi assembly elections, casting their votes at the NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent. Post-vote, Jaishankar remarked on the public's evident desire for change.

Similarly, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri voted at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. Puri urged voters to help restore Delhi, suggesting the city had suffered under the AAP's governance in recent years.

Polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats began promptly at 7.00 am on Wednesday, continuing until 6.00 pm. Voter turnout is crucial in this tightly contested election, with significant constituencies such as New Delhi, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash under the spotlight. The AAP, which previously held over 60 seats, faces stern challenges from formidable opponents like the BJP and Congress. The New Delhi seat is particularly significant, featuring a high-stakes contest involving AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

Official figures show that Delhi boasts 1,561,400 registered voters, inclusive of 239,905 newcomers aged 18-19, 109,368 seniors over 85, and 79,885 voters with disabilities. This diverse electorate symbolizes a pivotal moment for Delhi as it decides its future leadership through a democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025