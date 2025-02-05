Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Stakes High as Congress Aims for Comeback

Amidst tight security, Rahul Gandhi casts his vote, supporting Congress's push to reclaim influence in Delhi Assembly elections. With prominent contests at key constituencies like New Delhi and Kalkaji, Congress appeals to voters for change, challenging the dominant AAP and BJP candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:01 IST
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a highly charged atmosphere, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday at Nirman Bhawan. Accompanying him was New Delhi Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit along with party workers.

The Congress is banking on Sandeep Dikshit to challenge formidable opponents like former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency. Dikshit urged electors to vote for honesty and dedication, emphasizing the need for competent governance in the capital city.

Meanwhile, Alka Lamba, Congress's candidate from Kalkaji, also cast her vote and voiced hopes for change. She highlighted the public's desire for development and expressed confidence that the electorate would turn out in large numbers. As polling unfolded for 70 assembly seats, candidates from various parties vied for the voters' favor in a pivotal electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

