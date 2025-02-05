Left Menu

Delhi Votes: A Democratic Festival Amid Political Drama

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal voted in the Delhi assembly elections, urging residents to participate in democracy's 'biggest festival.' Though turnout was initially low, with 8.10% by 9 am, Maliwal stressed the importance of each vote. Highlighting political stakes, she voted for development, amid ongoing critiques of AAP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:42 IST
Delhi Votes: A Democratic Festival Amid Political Drama
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday exercised her voting rights in the Delhi assembly elections, calling on citizens to engage in what she termed the "biggest festival of democracy." Emphasizing the pivotal role of each vote, Maliwal remarked that these votes will shape the future of Delhi, stressing her commitment to the city's development.

After casting her vote, Maliwal appealed to Delhites to turn out in large numbers, underscoring the power of their votes in determining the national capital's future. Despite her call to action, early reports from the Election Commission of India indicated a slow voter turnout, with just 8.10% of eligible voters casting their ballots by 9 am. The North East district of Delhi led with a turnout of 10.70%.

Contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, among others, with the AAP, BJP, and Congress in tight competition. As AAP aims for a third consecutive term, the opposition parties hope to tip the scales. Maliwal, meanwhile, remains a critic of AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, notably clashing over environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025