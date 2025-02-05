Delhi Votes: A Democratic Festival Amid Political Drama

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday exercised her voting rights in the Delhi assembly elections, calling on citizens to engage in what she termed the "biggest festival of democracy." Emphasizing the pivotal role of each vote, Maliwal remarked that these votes will shape the future of Delhi, stressing her commitment to the city's development.

After casting her vote, Maliwal appealed to Delhites to turn out in large numbers, underscoring the power of their votes in determining the national capital's future. Despite her call to action, early reports from the Election Commission of India indicated a slow voter turnout, with just 8.10% of eligible voters casting their ballots by 9 am. The North East district of Delhi led with a turnout of 10.70%.

Contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, among others, with the AAP, BJP, and Congress in tight competition. As AAP aims for a third consecutive term, the opposition parties hope to tip the scales. Maliwal, meanwhile, remains a critic of AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, notably clashing over environmental concerns.

