Delhi Elections: Atishi Steps into the Battlefield

In a crucial moment of the Delhi elections, Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for Kalkaji, delivered a passionate appeal on Wednesday, framing the polls as a significant clash of ideologies. 'This is not just any election; it is a religious war, a battle between good and evil,' she declared, stressing the distinction between AAP's focus on public work and the alleged behavior of the opposition.

Atishi criticized the Delhi Police for allegedly siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party during the electoral proceedings. 'Delhi Police is openly supporting the BJP in the election,' she remarked, pointing to incidents in her constituency where alleged mishandlings were observed. She recounted that money was seized at multiple spots where BJP officials were seen, but the police were notably absent.

Encouraging Delhi citizens to cast their votes, Atishi highlighted the progress made under AAP's governance, urging people to vote for tangible benefits like electricity, water, and education improvements. Despite her spirited campaign, the Election Commission recorded low voter turnout early in the day, with the North East district showing the highest engagement.

