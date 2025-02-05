Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: Early Voter Turnout Insights

In Delhi's Assembly elections, over 19% voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours. North East district led with 24.87% while Central Delhi was the lowest at 16.46%. There are 1.56 crore eligible voters across 70 constituencies where polling is ongoing at 13,766 stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:14 IST
The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed over 19 percent voter turnout in the early hours. Polling, which began at 7 am, is set to continue until 6 pm, according to Election Commission data.

The North East district showed the highest voter turnout at 24.87 percent, with the Babarpur constituency leading at 31.30 percent. In contrast, Central Delhi had the lowest turnout at 16.46 percent, with Karol Bagh seeing only 11 percent participation.

There are approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi. Polling stations, totaling 13,766, are active across 70 assembly constituencies, marking a critical political event for the region. Key early voters included President Murmu, Vice President Dhankar, and other top political leaders.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

