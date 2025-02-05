Delhi Assembly Elections: Early Voter Turnout Insights

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed over 19 percent voter turnout in the early hours. Polling, which began at 7 am, is set to continue until 6 pm, according to Election Commission data.

The North East district showed the highest voter turnout at 24.87 percent, with the Babarpur constituency leading at 31.30 percent. In contrast, Central Delhi had the lowest turnout at 16.46 percent, with Karol Bagh seeing only 11 percent participation.

There are approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi. Polling stations, totaling 13,766, are active across 70 assembly constituencies, marking a critical political event for the region. Key early voters included President Murmu, Vice President Dhankar, and other top political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)