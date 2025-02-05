Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Challenges Adani's Dharavi Deal

Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Adani Group of coercively involving Mumbai residents in funding its land acquisition in Dharavi, highlighting concerns over a proposed fee in the BMC budget and ongoing objections by local authorities to such developments.

Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray, prominent Worli MLA and Yuva Sena President, recently made waves on social media by accusing the Adani Group of coercing Mumbai residents to fund its land acquisition efforts in Dharavi. Using platform X, Thackeray questioned, 'Why should Mumbaikars fund Adani Group's Dharavi land grab?' He further criticized the BJP-led state government for suggesting that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should use Mumbai's tax revenue to clean up the Deonar dumping ground, an operation expected to cost Rs3000 crore.

Thackeray emphasized that despite objections from the BMC, Adani had already seized the Deonar land. He voiced his disapproval over a new proposal in the BMC budget demanding a fee from residents for garbage collection, indirectly channeling funds to support the Deonar cleanup. Thackeray questioned, 'Why should Mumbaikars fund this land grab forcefully without gaining benefits like free homes in Dharavi?'

The controversy is further fueled by past allegations from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who in November 2024 claimed Maharashtra's people were 'deprived' of governance as the state gifted Dharavi to Adani. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebutted, arguing Gandhi spread falsehoods about the redevelopment, asserting instead that the project would provide homes to about 'two lakh people in Dharavi.' Shiv Sena (UBT) figures like Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray remain persistent in highlighting these issues, with the latter asserting the party's resolve in protecting Mumbai's identity against becoming 'Adani City.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

