Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Dalit Leadership in Indian Institutions

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, expressed his aspiration for Dalits and marginalized communities to assume leadership roles across Indian institutions. He highlighted the urgent need for a nationwide caste census during a recent event celebrating the birth anniversary of Jaglal Choudhary, a celebrated freedom fighter and Dalit icon.

Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of opposing constitutional rights that guarantee protection for Dalits and the underprivileged. He argued that current power structures lack representation from these communities, further justifying the call for a comprehensive caste-based enumeration nationwide.

Emphasizing his dedication to the cause, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to fighting for the rights and empowerment of Dalits and weaker sections in India. His visit to Patna, following his participation in the Delhi assembly elections, marked a continued effort to advance this significant social issue.

