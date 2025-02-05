Russia-Iran Relations: Strategic Ties Amid Global Tensions

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday its commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic and strategic ties with Iran, following U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed 'maximum pressure' policy against Tehran. This move by the U.S. aims to again throttle Iran's oil exports and apply stricter sanctions.

In a presidential memorandum signed by Trump on Tuesday, the U.S. intends to reimpose the tough measures that characterized his first term, targeting Iran's economic and strategic capacities.

Notably, in stark contrast, Moscow and Tehran have cemented their relationship by signing a 20-year strategic partnership agreement last month. This pact is set to enhance cooperation in multiple domains, including security services, joint military exercises, visits by warships, and collaborative officer training programs.

