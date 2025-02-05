Delhi Votes: Analyzing the Turnout Dynamism
Delhi's assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 57.70% by 5 PM. Northeast district led with 63.83%, while New Delhi district had the least at 54.37%. A total of 1.56 crore voters were eligible. Prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, were among early voters.
Delhi's assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 57.70% as per the latest data from the Election Commission. Voting commenced at 7 AM in all 70 constituencies and will continue till 6 PM.
The total number of eligible voters in the city is approximately 1.56 crore. Among the districts, Northeast Delhi recorded the highest turnout at 63.83%, while the New Delhi district had the lowest participation at 54.37%.
Polling takes place at 13,766 stations for 699 candidates, with prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu among the early voters. The turnout reflects a drop from the 2020 elections, which saw 62.59% turnout.
