Delhi Votes: Analyzing the Turnout Dynamism

Delhi's assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 57.70% as per the latest data from the Election Commission. Voting commenced at 7 AM in all 70 constituencies and will continue till 6 PM.

The total number of eligible voters in the city is approximately 1.56 crore. Among the districts, Northeast Delhi recorded the highest turnout at 63.83%, while the New Delhi district had the lowest participation at 54.37%.

Polling takes place at 13,766 stations for 699 candidates, with prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu among the early voters. The turnout reflects a drop from the 2020 elections, which saw 62.59% turnout.

