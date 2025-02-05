Political Leaders Unite in Grief Over Kulgam Tragedy

In a show of solidarity, political figures from diverse parties gathered to mourn with the family of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, fatally attacked by terrorists in Kulgam. Leaders from BJP, PDP, and the National Conference paid their respects on Wednesday.

Amidst criticisms, BJP's Sunil Sharma blamed National Conference for historical unrest, while the latter's spokesperson refuted claims, condemning political exploitation of the tragedy. The atmosphere was charged with accusations as leaders traded blame over the continuing violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Iltija Mufti of the PDP emphasized the urgent need for compensation and a proper investigation to address the family's concerns. The rising climate of fear and detentions following the killing has further strained the region's fragile peace, as community leaders demand accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)