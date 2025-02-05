Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite in Grief Over Kulgam Tragedy

Leaders from various political parties, including BJP and PDP, visited the family of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, killed in Kulgam by terrorists. Accusations flew between parties, highlighting ongoing tensions. Concerns about safety and justice were raised, with calls for compensation and investigation for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:03 IST
Political Leaders Unite in Grief Over Kulgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, political figures from diverse parties gathered to mourn with the family of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, fatally attacked by terrorists in Kulgam. Leaders from BJP, PDP, and the National Conference paid their respects on Wednesday.

Amidst criticisms, BJP's Sunil Sharma blamed National Conference for historical unrest, while the latter's spokesperson refuted claims, condemning political exploitation of the tragedy. The atmosphere was charged with accusations as leaders traded blame over the continuing violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Iltija Mufti of the PDP emphasized the urgent need for compensation and a proper investigation to address the family's concerns. The rising climate of fear and detentions following the killing has further strained the region's fragile peace, as community leaders demand accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025