Left Menu

Debunking Diego Garcia: False Claims of Costly Military Lease

Recent media reports suggesting Britain might have to pay double for the U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia were denied by both Britain and Mauritius. The British Foreign Office and the Mauritius government refuted claims that the cost could rise from 9 to 18 billion pounds, describing them as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:52 IST
Debunking Diego Garcia: False Claims of Costly Military Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British and Mauritian governments have dismissed recent reports claiming a dramatic increase in the cost to maintain the U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia. Britain's Foreign Office Minister, Stephen Doughty, stated unequivocally in parliament that the supposed cost hike from 9 billion pounds to 18 billion pounds is 'categorically untrue.'

Officials from both sides have confirmed there has been no change to the agreement's substance or terms. They argue that media conjecture surrounding the deal should not be taken seriously. British negotiations in October led to an agreement granting Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, while the UK retained a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia base.

Despite assurances, controversy remains. Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, elected in November, expressed concerns about the agreement. He requested modifications, such as inflation-protected, front-loaded payments. Meanwhile, political opposition in Britain continues to criticize the handling of negotiations, calling it a foreign policy blunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025