The British and Mauritian governments have dismissed recent reports claiming a dramatic increase in the cost to maintain the U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia. Britain's Foreign Office Minister, Stephen Doughty, stated unequivocally in parliament that the supposed cost hike from 9 billion pounds to 18 billion pounds is 'categorically untrue.'

Officials from both sides have confirmed there has been no change to the agreement's substance or terms. They argue that media conjecture surrounding the deal should not be taken seriously. British negotiations in October led to an agreement granting Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, while the UK retained a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia base.

Despite assurances, controversy remains. Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, elected in November, expressed concerns about the agreement. He requested modifications, such as inflation-protected, front-loaded payments. Meanwhile, political opposition in Britain continues to criticize the handling of negotiations, calling it a foreign policy blunder.

