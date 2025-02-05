Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Fraud in Milkipur Bypoll

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming widespread electoral malpractice during the Milkipur assembly by-election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav accused the BJP of undermining democracy through fake voting, voter intimidation, and collusion with local authorities.

The BJP rejected these allegations as baseless, asserting the by-election was fair and transparent, amidst a significant political contest for control in the Ayodhya district.

(With inputs from agencies.)