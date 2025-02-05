Delhi Assembly Elections: Cash Scandal Sparks Political Clash

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament for East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. He accused AAP of flouting electoral laws during the Delhi Assembly elections after an incident involving Rs 5 lakh allegedly found with aides of the Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi.

Malhotra alleged that AAP is anxious to disturb the election environment. 'These individuals do not follow the law,' he remarked, noting an assault on a BJP worker in Laxmi Nagar. The police have duly registered FIRs in connection with these incidents. Meanwhile, the police detained two staff members from the Delhi CM's office with Rs 5 lakh in cash, acting on a tip-off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed to ANI that the police, following a tip-off, captured the individuals through a Flying Squad Team and handed them over to authorities. The police dismissed any suggestion of voter bribery in Jangpura, countering AAP's claims on X about BJP distributing money.

The Delhi assembly elections witnessed a 57.70% voter turnout by 5 PM on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission of India. Voting concluded at 6 PM across all 11 districts in the National Capital Territory. The results, in this three-way contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress, will be declared on February 8.

