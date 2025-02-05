Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: Cash Scandal Sparks Political Clash

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra criticized AAP for allegedly breaking election laws following the discovery of Rs 5 lakh with Delhi CM's aides. AAP accused BJP of bribery in Jangpura, as police refuted claims. Over 57.70% voter turnout was reported; results to be announced on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:07 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: Cash Scandal Sparks Political Clash
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament for East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. He accused AAP of flouting electoral laws during the Delhi Assembly elections after an incident involving Rs 5 lakh allegedly found with aides of the Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi.

Malhotra alleged that AAP is anxious to disturb the election environment. 'These individuals do not follow the law,' he remarked, noting an assault on a BJP worker in Laxmi Nagar. The police have duly registered FIRs in connection with these incidents. Meanwhile, the police detained two staff members from the Delhi CM's office with Rs 5 lakh in cash, acting on a tip-off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed to ANI that the police, following a tip-off, captured the individuals through a Flying Squad Team and handed them over to authorities. The police dismissed any suggestion of voter bribery in Jangpura, countering AAP's claims on X about BJP distributing money.

The Delhi assembly elections witnessed a 57.70% voter turnout by 5 PM on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission of India. Voting concluded at 6 PM across all 11 districts in the National Capital Territory. The results, in this three-way contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress, will be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025