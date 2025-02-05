Delhi Votes Amid Allegations: An Intense Political Showdown

Delhi witnessed a tense electoral battle as assembly elections recorded a 59.71% voter turnout, marked by allegations of fraudulent practices from AAP and BJP.

Long queues were seen at polling stations throughout the day, with voters eager to decide the political fate of the national capital.

Despite the lower turnout compared to 2020, the atmosphere was described as festive with predictions of BJP gaining an edge over AAP, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)