Delhi Votes Amid Allegations: An Intense Political Showdown

The Delhi Assembly elections recorded a 59.71% voter turnout amid allegations of malpractice by both AAP and BJP. Long queues and intense political competition marked the day. Exit polls predict a BJP edge, while AAP remains confident of retaining power. Allegations of fake voting stirred controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a tense electoral battle as assembly elections recorded a 59.71% voter turnout, marked by allegations of fraudulent practices from AAP and BJP.

Long queues were seen at polling stations throughout the day, with voters eager to decide the political fate of the national capital.

Despite the lower turnout compared to 2020, the atmosphere was described as festive with predictions of BJP gaining an edge over AAP, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

