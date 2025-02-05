Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Proposal Sparks Global Outrage
President Donald Trump's proposal to transform Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has ignited global condemnation and controversy. Critics argue this plan disregards longstanding U.S. policies and threatens regional stability. While Trump claims support, many nations, including Saudi Arabia, remain firmly opposed, complicating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict further.
President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to redesign Gaza as a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has drawn sharp global criticism, challenging long-established U.S. policies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The move, pitched by the former real estate mogul, suggests relocating Palestinians and constructing a resort in the war-torn area.
Major international actors, including Russia, China, and Germany, have condemned the proposal, warning of its potential to incite further instability. Saudi Arabia, a critical regional power, outright rejected the plan, stating it contradicts their stance of supporting a future Palestinian state.
While Trump maintains that 'everybody loves' his idea, the proposal has raised alarms among Palestinians and global leaders for potentially igniting regional tensions and resulting in new humanitarian crises, echoing historical grievances from the region's fraught past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- Middle East
- proposal
- Israel
- Palestinians
- Solution
- Saudi Arabia
- condemnation
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Israeli Settler Groups
Trump Overturns Biden's Sanctions on Israeli Settlers
Israeli Authorities Arrest 21 Illegal Workers in Food Factory Raid
UN Expert Praises Israel-Hamas Agreement, Urges Adherence to Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws
NTT DATA Business Solutions Clinches Global Top Employer Award