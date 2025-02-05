Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Proposal Sparks Global Outrage

President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to redesign Gaza as a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has drawn sharp global criticism, challenging long-established U.S. policies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The move, pitched by the former real estate mogul, suggests relocating Palestinians and constructing a resort in the war-torn area.

Major international actors, including Russia, China, and Germany, have condemned the proposal, warning of its potential to incite further instability. Saudi Arabia, a critical regional power, outright rejected the plan, stating it contradicts their stance of supporting a future Palestinian state.

While Trump maintains that 'everybody loves' his idea, the proposal has raised alarms among Palestinians and global leaders for potentially igniting regional tensions and resulting in new humanitarian crises, echoing historical grievances from the region's fraught past.

(With inputs from agencies.)