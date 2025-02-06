Controversy and Division: Arab American Leaders Respond to Trump's Gaza Proposal

U.S. Arab American and Muslim leaders, including Donald Trump supporters from the 2024 election, have voiced strong opposition to the former president's controversial proposal to take over Gaza. Critics argue the plan is impractical and counterproductive to achieving lasting peace in the region.

Despite the backlash, leaders within the community largely regard Trump's statements as mere rhetoric and doubt the proposal will damage his political standing. Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab Americans for Trump, expressed disappointment but maintains Trump as the best option to prevent conflict in Gaza. His organization recently rebranded to Arab Americans for Peace.

While Trump's plan included relocating Palestinians and developing Gaza as the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' it drew advanced criticism. Strategists cite Arab American and Muslim support for Trump as crucial in key swing states, despite the heated political landscape surrounding Gaza's future.

