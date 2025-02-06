Pam Bondi to Reshape Justice Department Dynamics

Newly appointed U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, is set to implement a directive on her first day in office that could result in the firing of Justice Department lawyers unwilling to represent President Trump's legal interests, according to a report by Fox News.

The memo, obtained by the news outlet, outlines disciplinary actions for attorneys who refuse to align with the administration's policies, marking a significant shift as Trump's appointees swiftly move to exert control over the Department. This directive coincides with Trump's hardline immigration agenda and reflects a broader strategy to consolidate power.

Bondi, a staunch Trump supporter, was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in at the White House. In addition to enforcing policy alignment, she is tasked with reviewing legal actions taken against Trump during his absence from office, amidst claims of governmental misuse by the preceding administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)