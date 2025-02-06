Pentagon Weighs Options in Gaza Amid Trump's Bold Proposal
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the Pentagon is assessing all possibilities regarding Gaza following President Trump's proposal to manage and redevelop the region. The plan has invited global criticism and Republican dissent. Hegseth emphasized that the U.S. may provide new weaponry to Israel, resuming halted supplies.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that the Pentagon is considering all potential strategies for addressing the situation in Gaza. This statement follows President Donald Trump's suggestion to take control of and redevelop the area, a proposition that has been met with global criticism.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hegseth articulated the necessity for innovative solutions to seemingly insurmountable problems, signaling openness to exploring diverse options for Gaza. While the White House clarified that no decision has been made to deploy U.S. troops, the proposal has sparked debate within Republican circles.
President Trump's approach has seen criticism and support wavering among Republicans, who have typically supported his policies like pausing foreign aid. Meanwhile, Hegseth underlined the Pentagon's commitment to equipping Israel with advanced weapons, confirming the lifting of a hold on 2,000-pound bomb supplies previously imposed by the Biden administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
