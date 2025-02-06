Left Menu

Shakeup at U.S. Human Resources Agency

The chief financial officer of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the government’s HR agency, is stepping down following internal pressures. The change comes as Elon Musk's allies assume roles within the agency, linked to the Trump administration’s government efficiency reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:34 IST
Shakeup at U.S. Human Resources Agency

The chief financial officer of the Office of Personnel Management, the federal government's human resources agency, is stepping down after being pushed out, according to sources familiar with the situation cited by an ABC News reporter on social media.

This development follows recent moves by aides to billionaire Elon Musk, who have taken control of the agency as part of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

The shakeup signals significant shifts within the agency, emphasizing the administration's ongoing efforts to streamline government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025