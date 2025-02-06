Shakeup at U.S. Human Resources Agency
The chief financial officer of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the government’s HR agency, is stepping down following internal pressures. The change comes as Elon Musk's allies assume roles within the agency, linked to the Trump administration’s government efficiency reforms.
The chief financial officer of the Office of Personnel Management, the federal government's human resources agency, is stepping down after being pushed out, according to sources familiar with the situation cited by an ABC News reporter on social media.
This development follows recent moves by aides to billionaire Elon Musk, who have taken control of the agency as part of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative.
The shakeup signals significant shifts within the agency, emphasizing the administration's ongoing efforts to streamline government operations.
