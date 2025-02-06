Bangladesh Protests: Historic Monument Under Siege Amidst Political Turmoil

In a dramatic show of dissent, thousands of protesters set fire to the home of Bangladesh's founding leader. Meanwhile, ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a provocative social media speech, urging supporters to challenge the interim government.

The incident was part of a broader protest known as the 'Bulldozer Procession,' timed to coincide with Hasina's mid-week address. Many demonstrators, associated with 'Students Against Discrimination,' vocally opposed her speech, perceiving it as a threat to the recently established interim leadership.

Tensions have remained high since August 2024, when mass protests pushed Hasina to seek refuge in India. Despite Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus heading the interim government, control has been shaky amid ongoing disturbances. The student-led movement has criticized the 1972 Constitution, which they see as a remnant of Hasina's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)