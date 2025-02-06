BJP vs AAP: Exit Polls Predict Tight Race in Delhi Assembly Elections
Om Prakash Sharma of BJP criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and predicts BJP's victory in Delhi elections. Exit polls suggest a close contest between BJP and AAP, with mixed predictions about the number of seats each party will win. Voting concluded with a 60.42% turnout.
Om Prakash Sharma, the BJP candidate from Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Sharma accused Kejriwal of misleading the public with 'lies' and expressed confidence that Delhi will soon have a BJP chief minister.
Speaking to ANI about the exit polls, Sharma said, 'The exit polls are in favor of the BJP. As political workers interacting with the public, we feel the BJP's chief minister will be elected in Delhi.' He further criticized Kejriwal, mentioning his alleged association with 'tukde tukde' gang and controversies like the liquor scam.
Voting for Delhi's 70-member assembly concluded with a 60.42% turnout. Exit polls predict a close contest, with mixed forecasts about the victory margins. While some polls predict a dominant BJP win, others suggest narrow margins. The final vote count will occur on February 8, with AAP historically dominating the past two elections.
