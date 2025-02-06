Left Menu

Chief Minister's Divine Dip: Seeking Peace for Manipur

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, with his cabinet, is participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam, Uttar Pradesh. The visit is aimed at praying for peace and prosperity in Manipur, which has faced significant ethnic violence since May 2023.

Updated: 06-02-2025 11:29 IST
  • India

In a bid to seek divine intervention for peace and prosperity, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced his plans to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Accompanied by his cabinet, Singh aims to secure blessings for his troubled state.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant event occurring once every 144 years, has drawn Singh and his team to Prayagraj. This spiritual journey seeks to invoke peace, harmony, and a prosperous future for Manipur amidst ongoing challenges.

Since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Manipur has witnessed over 250 deaths and displacement of thousands. Singh's visit aligns with an invitation extended by Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik during his January visit. Meanwhile, senior ministers and BJP MLAs have traveled to Delhi for further discussions.

