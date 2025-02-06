Le Monde's Moscow Correspondent Ousted Amid Russia-France Visa Row

In a move that underscores rising tensions between Russia and France, Moscow has stripped Benjamin Quénelle, Le Monde's correspondent, of his accreditation. This decision follows France's denial of a visa to a Russian journalist, marking the first absence of Le Monde in Moscow since the 1950s.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the action was a direct response to France's stance. Zakharova emphasized that the withdrawal was not politically motivated but stemmed from Quénelle's need for a 'technical extension' of his credentials.

The situation reflects broader challenges for Western media in Russia, which since the Ukraine invasion, has tightened media controls, leading to the shutdown of independent outlets and designation of many journalists as 'foreign agents.'

(With inputs from agencies.)