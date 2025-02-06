Left Menu

Le Monde's Moscow Correspondent Ousted Amid Russia-France Visa Row

Russia has revoked the accreditation of Benjamin Quénelle, Le Monde's correspondent in Moscow, due to France's refusal to issue a visa to a Russian journalist. This marks the absence of Le Monde's presence in Moscow since the 1950s, amid rising media restrictions in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:37 IST
Le Monde's Moscow Correspondent Ousted Amid Russia-France Visa Row
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a move that underscores rising tensions between Russia and France, Moscow has stripped Benjamin Quénelle, Le Monde's correspondent, of his accreditation. This decision follows France's denial of a visa to a Russian journalist, marking the first absence of Le Monde in Moscow since the 1950s.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the action was a direct response to France's stance. Zakharova emphasized that the withdrawal was not politically motivated but stemmed from Quénelle's need for a 'technical extension' of his credentials.

The situation reflects broader challenges for Western media in Russia, which since the Ukraine invasion, has tightened media controls, leading to the shutdown of independent outlets and designation of many journalists as 'foreign agents.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025