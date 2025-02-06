Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Inhumane Deportation of Indian Immigrants

Left party MPs protested against the deportation of Indian immigrants by the Trump administration, claiming they were treated inhumanely. A US military flight deported 104 Indians, sparking outrage over handcuffing them during transit. MPs criticized India's government for not taking a stronger stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:48 IST
  • India

A group of Left party MPs staged a protest on Wednesday, denouncing the recent deportation of Indian nationals, which they described as inhumane.

A US military aircraft arrived in Amritsar with 104 Indian immigrants who were deported under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migration. The deportees reported being handcuffed throughout the journey, with restraints removed only upon landing.

In Parliament, LDF MPs criticized the government's response, with CPI(M) MP John Brittas asserting that India should have condemned the Trump administration's actions more forcefully. Parliament members expressed concern over the treatment of deportees and accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of prioritizing US interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

