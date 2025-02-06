Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Turmoil: Vijayendra Faces Criticism Amid Factional Rift

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra speaks against senior leaders in the party's factional rift. Despite criticism from several party factions alleging his lack of experience and unilateral decision-making, Vijayendra emphasizes his dedication to the party and the silent support from party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:37 IST
In the midst of an internal party conflict, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra voiced his discontent with senior leaders for not defending his father, B S Yediyurappa, from disparaging remarks made by other party members. Vijayendra labeled the situation as 'unfortunate'.

The rift has unveiled itself as some leaders publicly oppose Vijayendra, demanding his removal, while others call for the expulsion of dissident voices. Despite accusations of 'adjustment politics' and lack of experience, Vijayendra asserted his commitment to party ideals and worker satisfaction.

Vijayendra dismissed claims of support from the BJP high command for dissenters, suggesting a resolution soon. Despite the criticisms, he highlighted his two-decade-long dedication to the party and the workers' backing of his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

