Youth Congress Protests Against Anti-Youth Budget and Deportations
The Indian Youth Congress protested against the Union Budget, labeling it as anti-youth, and against the deportation of 104 Indians from the US. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were burnt. Over 20 activists were detained during the demonstration.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Youth Congress expressed fierce opposition on Thursday, organizing a protest against the Union Budget deemed ''anti-youth'' by the organization. The protest also addressed the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States.
Demonstrators, led by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, burnt effigies of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. A senior police officer reported that more than 20 activists were detained during the protests.
Chib criticized the treatment of the deported Indians, stating they were sent back handcuffed and chained, an act he described as 'extremely shameful'. He argued that the return of citizens in such a manner was an insult to India on the global stage.
Additionally, he claimed that the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offered no solutions for employment, inflation, or economic inequality, servicing primarily electoral agendas, ignoring the country's youth, poor, middle class, and small industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
