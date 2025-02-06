Financial Controversy Surrounds Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has leveled serious allegations against the Jan Suraaj Party, spearheaded by Prashant Kishor, accusing it of engaging in financial misconduct. JD(U) spokesman, Neeraj Kumar, presented evidence of the claims during a press conference, highlighting funds received from a charitable foundation based in Bengaluru.

In a twist of events, neither Kishor nor representatives of his party were available to provide a statement or rebuttal to the accusations made by JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Neeraj Kumar further alleged that Kishor himself donated Rs 50 lakh to the foundation in question, demanding transparency regarding his sources of income.

The JD(U) also pointed out inconsistencies in the Jan Suraaj Party's financial declarations, citing contradictions between Kishor's statements and those of his colleagues regarding the party's fiscal resources. As the controversy unfolds, calls for Prashant Kishor to clarify his position grow stronger, amid allegations of tax evasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)