PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Remarks: A Critique of Congress' Past and Vision Forward
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, criticizing Congress for historical policies he claims hindered India's development. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Modi's speech as enlightening, suggesting Congress practices appeasement politics. Modi emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive growth under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Rajya Sabha speech, which dissected the historical actions of the Congress party. According to Joshi, the Congress party's failure to step away from the 'license raj' system prevented India from achieving its potential as a developed nation.
Modi accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics, contrasting it with the BJP-led NDA government's policy, which he described as focusing on 'shantushtikaran', or total satisfaction. Modi emphasized the government's commitment to efficient resource utilization and direct benefit delivery, aligning with the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
The Prime Minister argued that expecting Congress to embody this inclusive growth model is unrealistic, accusing them of prioritizing familial allegiance over national progress. Modi lauded the President's address as an inspirational guide for the nation's future direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
