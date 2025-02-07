Hungary to Unveil US Aid to Critical NGOs and Media
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced measures to disclose US aid distributed to NGOs and media critical of the government, amidst discussions of merging USAID into the State Department under Trump's 'America First' policy, aiming to cut foreign influence.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to disclose all United States aid funding directed toward NGOs and media entities critical of his government. He made this statement during a broadcast on state radio, referencing USAID programs.
Orban, known for his alliance with former President Donald Trump, emphasized that now is the time to dismantle these "foreign networks." This comment comes as the Trump administration considers integrating the U.S. international aid agency (USAID) into the State Department. Such a move would essentially streamline its operations in line with Trump's "America First" philosophy.
This strategy highlights Hungary's attempt to curb foreign influence by spotlighting foreign aid streams that, it claims, are aimed at government-critical organizations within the country.
