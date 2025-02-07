Left Menu

Hungary to Unveil US Aid to Critical NGOs and Media

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced measures to disclose US aid distributed to NGOs and media critical of the government, amidst discussions of merging USAID into the State Department under Trump's 'America First' policy, aiming to cut foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:44 IST
Hungary to Unveil US Aid to Critical NGOs and Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to disclose all United States aid funding directed toward NGOs and media entities critical of his government. He made this statement during a broadcast on state radio, referencing USAID programs.

Orban, known for his alliance with former President Donald Trump, emphasized that now is the time to dismantle these "foreign networks." This comment comes as the Trump administration considers integrating the U.S. international aid agency (USAID) into the State Department. Such a move would essentially streamline its operations in line with Trump's "America First" philosophy.

This strategy highlights Hungary's attempt to curb foreign influence by spotlighting foreign aid streams that, it claims, are aimed at government-critical organizations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025