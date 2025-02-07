In Bangladesh, protesters have launched a series of attacks on the homes of Awami League leaders, resulting in fires and widespread destruction. Simultaneously, historic murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were defaced across the nation.

The protest wave was incited following a live broadcast by Sheikh Hasina, sparking anger that led to violent actions against properties associated with her regime. The country's political landscape is fraught with discontent.

Additional troubling developments include the tarnishing of Sheikh Mujib's legacy amidst widespread calls against what protestors label as a 'fascist' system. Sheikh Hasina, now residing in India, continues to face significant opposition scrutiny, impacting her father's revered status in Bangladesh's history.

