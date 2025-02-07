Left Menu

Unrest in Bangladesh: Awami League Leaders and Historic Murals Targeted

Bangladesh has been engulfed in turmoil with protesters targeting the homes of Awami League leaders and demolishing murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in multiple districts. The unrest escalated after a live address by Sheikh Hasina. Homes were torched, and the protestors began a campaign against symbols linked to Hasina's rule.

Unrest in Bangladesh: Awami League Leaders and Historic Murals Targeted
In Bangladesh, protesters have launched a series of attacks on the homes of Awami League leaders, resulting in fires and widespread destruction. Simultaneously, historic murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were defaced across the nation.

The protest wave was incited following a live broadcast by Sheikh Hasina, sparking anger that led to violent actions against properties associated with her regime. The country's political landscape is fraught with discontent.

Additional troubling developments include the tarnishing of Sheikh Mujib's legacy amidst widespread calls against what protestors label as a 'fascist' system. Sheikh Hasina, now residing in India, continues to face significant opposition scrutiny, impacting her father's revered status in Bangladesh's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

