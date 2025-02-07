Allegations of Voter Irregularities: Maharashtra Elections Under Scrutiny

In a heated press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointedly accused the Election Commission of India of significant discrepancies in voter lists for the Maharashtra elections. The allegations focus on an enormous increase of 39 lakh voters in a brief five-month period, surpassing the additions seen in the previous five years.

Gandhi, alongside Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Supriya Sule, demanded the release of centralized data from the Election Commission to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Failure to comply, Gandhi warned, would result in judicial intervention.

Raising further concerns, Gandhi highlighted that the recent additions favoring the BJP could undermine the opposition. The Election Commission's reluctance to provide detailed voter data raises questions about electoral integrity and democracy's future in India. The opposition parties vow to hold the commission accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)