AAP Anticipates Victory in Delhi: A Pre-Election Analysis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserts confidence in winning over 50 seats in the Delhi elections. During a pre-election meeting, Arvind Kejriwal claimed the opposition is using exit polls to create psychological pressure. AAP remains focused on ensuring a fair vote counting process amid alleged exchange offers from rival parties.

Updated: 07-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:50 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to win the Delhi elections, predicted party leader Gopal Rai on Friday. This projection comes from a meeting where candidates shared their ground reports, with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserting their imminent victory ahead of counting day.

Amidst allegations of psychological pressure exerted by the opposition through exit polls, AAP maintains its stance on achieving a decisive majority in over 50 seats. Reports also suggest attempts by rival parties to sway candidates with offers of money and positions, but AAP remains steadfast.

Manish Sisodia criticized the BJP's alleged reliance on money and intimidation tactics, promising that these would not overshadow the democratic process. The capital saw polling across 70 constituencies, with the outcome to be revealed on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

