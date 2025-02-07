Left Menu

Tamil Fisherfolk Demand Justice: Cross-Border Tensions in the Palk Strait

The issue of Tamil fisherfolk being arrested and having their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy was raised by opposition MPs, led by the DMK, in India. Protests took place in Parliament, emphasizing the need for the Indian government's intervention to find a permanent solution to the long-standing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs, spearheaded by the DMK, protested on Friday over the arrest and seizure of Tamil fisherfolk and their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, demanding the Indian government's action.

The protest, which took place in the Parliament complex and was also raised in Lok Sabha, saw participation from Congress, Trinamool Congress, and other leftist MPs.

Despite previous communications from Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to PM Modi, the issue persists, affecting over 97 fisherfolk and 210 fishing boats, highlighting the need for a long-term resolution.

