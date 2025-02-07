Tamil Fisherfolk Demand Justice: Cross-Border Tensions in the Palk Strait

Opposition MPs, spearheaded by the DMK, protested on Friday over the arrest and seizure of Tamil fisherfolk and their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, demanding the Indian government's action.

The protest, which took place in the Parliament complex and was also raised in Lok Sabha, saw participation from Congress, Trinamool Congress, and other leftist MPs.

Despite previous communications from Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to PM Modi, the issue persists, affecting over 97 fisherfolk and 210 fishing boats, highlighting the need for a long-term resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)