A Mother's Hunger Strike: Laila Soueif's Fight for Her Son

Laila Soueif, a mathematician and political activist, currently faces an extreme personal challenge. On day 129 of a hunger strike, she sits resolute outside the British prime minister's office, driven by a mother's love and desperate plea for justice.

Her son, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, is a prominent Egyptian pro-democracy activist who has been repeatedly incarcerated since the 2011 uprising. Soueif believes his imprisonment for 'spreading false news' is unjust and seeks intervention from the UK government.

Soueif's struggle underscores Egypt's broader crackdown on dissent under President el-Sissi, where thousands face imprisonment. Her protest has drawn international attention, though her son's release remains uncertain, highlighting ongoing human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)