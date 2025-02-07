Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Move Towards Trade Reciprocity

President Donald Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs to match trading rates imposed on U.S. exports. Discussed during budget talks, these tariffs aim to support tax cuts and offset debt, though only contributing minimally to annual revenues. The move faces challenges in Congress amid political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:37 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Move Towards Trade Reciprocity
tariffs

President Donald Trump is gearing up to introduce reciprocal tariffs, aiming to fulfill his campaign promise of equating the import tariffs on American goods to those levied on U.S. exports by trading partners. The announcement could come as early as Friday, according to insiders.

While the exact countries affected remain unclear, the administration hopes these tariffs will help finance the extension of the 2017 tax cuts, which risk inflating the national debt by trillions. Despite this strategy, revenue from such tariffs has historically only comprised around 2% of annual income.

The previous announcement of tariffs on Canada and Mexico was halted after investor backlash. With a determined push to reveal a comprehensive tax and spending package soon, Trump's administration may leverage budget rules to sidestep Democratic hurdles in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025