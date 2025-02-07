Trump Weighs Approval for Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion U.S. Steel Takeover

President Donald Trump is contemplating whether to approve Japan's Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of United States Steel, according to CBS News. The potential deal is a significant international business transaction amid ongoing U.S.-Japan economic relations.

Sources indicate that, while the acquisition has been brought to the President's notice, Trump has not made a conclusive decision just yet. The intricacies of such a deal involve various economic and political factors that need rigorous assessment.

Approval of this buyout would significantly impact the steel industry, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape. As the situation unfolds, both nations' economic stakeholders await definitive action from the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)