Delhi's Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs AAP vs Congress
The BJP leads in the Delhi assembly election amidst strong competition from AAP and Congress. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and other key leaders are trailing in significant seats, signaling possible shifts in Delhi's political landscape. Voter turnout was 60.54% with crucial outcomes anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:49 IST
The battle for political control in Delhi is intensifying as the BJP leads in 30 seats, outpacing AAP's 22 and Congress's sole victory as vote counting proceeds.
High-profile contests include AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi, and Chief Minister Atishi, lagging behind the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji.
Despite the historical context of Congress's rule from 1998 to 2013, the spotlight remains on whether AAP's dominance continues or falters, potentially allowing the BJP to reclaim power after two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
