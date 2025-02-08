Delhi's Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs AAP vs Congress

The battle for political control in Delhi is intensifying as the BJP leads in 30 seats, outpacing AAP's 22 and Congress's sole victory as vote counting proceeds.

High-profile contests include AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi, and Chief Minister Atishi, lagging behind the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji.

Despite the historical context of Congress's rule from 1998 to 2013, the spotlight remains on whether AAP's dominance continues or falters, potentially allowing the BJP to reclaim power after two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)