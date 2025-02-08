Left Menu

Chandrakumar Takes Early Lead in Erode East Bypoll

In the Erode East bypoll, DMK's candidate Chandrakumar has secured a lead of over 5,500 votes against NTTK's Seethalakshmi after the first round of counting, as reported by ECI officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 08-02-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 09:31 IST
In the latest updates from Erode East, the bypolls have seen DMK's Chandrakumar stepping ahead with a significant lead. According to officials from the Election Commission of India, Chandrakumar is leading against his opponent, Seethalakshmi of NTTK, by more than 5,500 votes at the end of the first voting round.

This initial triumph sets a promising tone for DMK, as they hope to consolidate this early achievement through subsequent rounds of counting. The voters' turnout has played a pivotal role, and both parties are keenly watching the numbers as each round progresses.

This bypoll is critical as it could influence the political dynamics in the region. Both parties are making last-ditch efforts to rally their supporters, while the final outcome will reveal whether this lead will be built upon or reversed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

