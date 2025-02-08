DMK Leads in Erode East Bypoll Surge

As the vote counting for the Erode East Assembly bypolls advances, the ruling DMK has established a substantial lead over rival NTK. DMK's V C Chandhirakumar has garnered 15,949 votes by the end of round two, while NTK's M K Seethalakshmi has secured only 2,328 votes.

The counting process for the bypoll started early Saturday at a government college in Chithode, with postal ballots counted first. This by-election was called following the death of the previous Congress MLA, EVKS Elangovan.

The main opposition AIADMK and other parties boycotted the polls, leading to a straightforward contest between DMK and NTK candidates. With 17 rounds of counting, Chandhirakumar's current lead showcases DMK's political strength in the region.

