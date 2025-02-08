DMK Leads in Erode East Bypoll Surge
In the ongoing Erode East bypoll, DMK candidate V C Chandhirakumar holds a strong lead over the NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. With over 13,000 votes ahead after the second round, Chandhirakumar appears set for victory. The bypoll, triggered by the previous MLA's passing, has been boycotted by opposition parties.
As the vote counting for the Erode East Assembly bypolls advances, the ruling DMK has established a substantial lead over rival NTK. DMK's V C Chandhirakumar has garnered 15,949 votes by the end of round two, while NTK's M K Seethalakshmi has secured only 2,328 votes.
The counting process for the bypoll started early Saturday at a government college in Chithode, with postal ballots counted first. This by-election was called following the death of the previous Congress MLA, EVKS Elangovan.
The main opposition AIADMK and other parties boycotted the polls, leading to a straightforward contest between DMK and NTK candidates. With 17 rounds of counting, Chandhirakumar's current lead showcases DMK's political strength in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
