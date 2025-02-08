Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Kerala Visit: Boosting Congress Ties

In a significant move aimed at consolidating political ties, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on a three-day visit. Her itinerary includes strategic meetings with local party leaders in Wayanad and visits to families affected by wild animal attacks.

Priyanka, representing Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, was welcomed by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran upon her arrival at Kannur airport. She plans to meet booth-level leaders in various assembly constituencies, aiming to bolster grassroots support.

The visit underscores her commitment to addressing local issues, following up on her previous visit where she met victims' families, demonstrating a focus on empathetic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)