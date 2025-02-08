Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return: A Saffron Wave Sweeps Delhi

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, ending the AAP's decade-long rule. The party led by Prime Minister Modi capitalized on local concerns, such as water and corruption, to re-establish its dominance. AAP faces an existential crisis, with its future ambitions in jeopardy.

Updated: 08-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:43 IST
An overwhelming win for the BJP in Delhi marks the party's return after 26 years, displacing the Aam Aadmi Party from power. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successfully targeted local issues like water scarcity and corruption, appealing to Delhi voters.

The results posed significant challenges for AAP, which saw declining support, with leader Arvind Kejriwal struggling in his constituency. This election defeat jeopardizes AAP's national ambitions, now reduced to a stronghold only in Punjab.

The BJP's success, attributed to their promise of development and corruption-free governance, was celebrated with exuberance. The victory comes on the heels of winning assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra, enhancing the party's political footprint in India.

