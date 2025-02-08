Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections: A New Dawn After 26 Years

BJP workers celebrated at the party headquarters following a landmark victory in Delhi assembly polls. The victory marks the end of over 26 years without BJP governance in Delhi. Leaders emphasize the triumph as a message against corruption, with promises of development and fulfillment of electoral pledges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saturday saw jubilant scenes at the BJP headquarters as party workers and senior leaders gathered to celebrate a significant electoral victory in the Delhi assembly polls. The party is on the brink of securing governance in Delhi after more than 26 years, displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Festivities included the bursting of firecrackers, sweet distribution, and vibrant dances to drum beats. J-K BJP president Sat Paul Sharma highlighted the victory as a rejection of corruption, praising party leadership and workers for their relentless efforts. He declared that this win signals public disapproval of 'corrupt leaders'.

In spirited comments, BJP leaders expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi will experience tremendous development. MLA Vikram Randhawa noted the strategic exercise of democratic rights by Delhi voters, marking the end of the 'AAP-Da' era. According to recent Election Commission trends, BJP is leading in 48 out of 70 seats, heralding a new era of BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

