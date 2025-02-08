BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections: A New Dawn After 26 Years

Saturday saw jubilant scenes at the BJP headquarters as party workers and senior leaders gathered to celebrate a significant electoral victory in the Delhi assembly polls. The party is on the brink of securing governance in Delhi after more than 26 years, displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Festivities included the bursting of firecrackers, sweet distribution, and vibrant dances to drum beats. J-K BJP president Sat Paul Sharma highlighted the victory as a rejection of corruption, praising party leadership and workers for their relentless efforts. He declared that this win signals public disapproval of 'corrupt leaders'.

In spirited comments, BJP leaders expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi will experience tremendous development. MLA Vikram Randhawa noted the strategic exercise of democratic rights by Delhi voters, marking the end of the 'AAP-Da' era. According to recent Election Commission trends, BJP is leading in 48 out of 70 seats, heralding a new era of BJP governance.

