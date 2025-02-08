AAP's Delhi Defeat: A Blow to Alternative Politics and Opposition Unity

Yogendra Yadav, co-founder of Swaraj India and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, labeled AAP's defeat in Delhi Assembly polls as a significant setback, not just for the party but for the entire opposition seeking alternative politics in India.

With the BJP poised to reclaim Delhi after over 26 years, Yadav pointed to the fragile future of AAP, now primarily in Punjab, and the increasing challenges from the BJP. He critiqued the AAP's departure from its original vision, suggesting internal dynamics and governance issues eroded its support.

Yadav noted factors like the 'Sheesh Mahal' row, liquor scandal, and conflicts with the Delhi LG as detractors for former AAP supporters. He highlighted rising tension within the opposition, citing the AAP-Congress alliance's fragility and the INDIA bloc's disarray as detrimental to collective political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)